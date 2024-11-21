Russell Wilson thrives in Thursday Night Football games

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of a physical win against the Baltimore Ravens now turn their attention to Thursday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. While the Steelers have had notable road struggles on Thursday night – especially at divisional opponents – their starting quarterback Russell Wilson has had exceptional success in these games.

Wilson possesses a career record of 9-4 on Thursday night games including a 4-2 record on the road against divisional foes. Aside from his time in Denver, Mr. Unlimited has shined on this night of the week.

In Seattle, Wilson posted a 9-2 record while throwing for 2,328 yards, 21 touchdowns to only 5 interceptions, and 23.9 points per game. Those types of numbers sound very similar to the pace Wilson is setting with his offense.

