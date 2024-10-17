Sports

Sidney Crosby gets 1600th point

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, April 17, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y.

There are two cities that would have made poetic sense for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to score his 1600th point. One was Montreal, of course, would be Montreal, the closest NHL team to the Nova Scotia native. The Montreal Canadiens drafted his father, Troy, in 1984, and they were the object of his hockey fandom as a boy.

However, Crosby was stuck at point No. 1599 after the Penguins left Montreal with a 6-3 win Monday. So, Crosby waited to reach the prestigious milestone in Pittsburgh, his hockey home since 2005. It is here that he has won three Stanley Cups, two Hart Trophies, and more accolades than any active player.

In the first period Wednesday, Crosby finally got his 1600th point as the secondary assist on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal at 11:01.

