Hampton football team honors police sergeant after his death by wearing badge number on helmets

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s often said the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back, but this year at Hampton, it’s the number on the helmet bringing a team together.

Senior wide receiver and linebacker Ray Kirsopp loved seeing his dad on the sideline at all of his football games.

“He was a cop, so he’s always on the sideline,” Kirsopp said. “I made a really big play to win a game, and the first thing he did when I went over to the sideline was run up to me and hug me.”

Hampton Police Sgt. Rob Kirsopp was known for his big smile and uplifting spirit on the sidelines, despite what he faced on the inside.

He battled cancer for several years.

“If you looked at him on a normal day, you wouldn’t think he would have any type of cancer,” Kirsopp said. “He was a real strong dude, but seeing him every day try to fight - it was hard.”

Sgt. Kirsopp passed away in May. It was a loss that shook the entire community.

“Nothing like what Mr. Kirsopp was to this community,” said Hampton football coach Steve Sciullo. “Being policeman, SWAT response, military, it’s just shoes we can’t fill.”

In a difficult grieving process, Kirsopp knew this football season would be one of his biggest hurdles without his number one fan.

He told Channel 11 he still looks to the sideline in big moments.

“I made a huge play, pick six, down the sideline. First thing, I look over at the sideline again. I got real emotional. Coach Sciullo hugged me after,” he said. “After the game, when the final buzzer rang, I broke down the field.”

The Talbots have proved that it’s often in life’s most difficult moments where you see who has your back.

“I think the fact that we’re all in this together, he recognizes what a support system we are, and that it’s more than just a sport,” Sciullo said.

Kirsopp feels that support from his team, which found a way for his dad to still be a part of gameday. This season, the Talbots are wearing Sgt. Kirsopp’s badge number on their helmets.

“It meant a lot to me to see how much they cared about me,” he said.

With Sgt. Kirsopp’s badge number on full display, the Talbots embody that a team is far more than what’s accomplished on the field.

“I have my nights where I’m super upset,” Kirsopp said. “I cry a little bit, but knowing the next day I’ll see them, they’ll always check up on me.”

Next week, Hampton hosts Upper St. Clair for a military and first responder appreciation night. The Talbots will wear special jerseys with Seargent Kirsopp’s badge on the sleeve.

