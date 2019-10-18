  • Skylights 2019 Week 8 Band of the Week: Southmoreland

    PITTSBURGH - We're counting down until Friday night for the crazy student sections, Skylights highlights and the Band of the Week!

    This week's band of the week is Southmoreland.

    Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 8:

    1. Peters Township
    2. Bethel Park
    3. McKeesport
    4. Franklin Regional
    5. Thomas Jefferson
    6. Greensburg Salem
    7. Washington
    8. Southmoreland
    9. Shenango
    10. New Brighton
    11. Brentwood
    12. Burgettstown

    Watch Skylights on Channel 11 at 11:15 p.m. to see highlights from Southmoreland's performance.

    Previous Winners:

