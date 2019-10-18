PITTSBURGH - We're counting down until Friday night for the crazy student sections, Skylights highlights and the Band of the Week!
This week's band of the week is Southmoreland.
Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 8:
- Peters Township
- Bethel Park
- McKeesport
- Franklin Regional
- Thomas Jefferson
- Greensburg Salem
- Washington
- Southmoreland
- Shenango
- New Brighton
- Brentwood
- Burgettstown
Watch Skylights on Channel 11 at 11:15 p.m. to see highlights from Southmoreland's performance.
Want to be a part of our 2019 Neighborhood Ford Store Holiday parade? CLICK HERE to download the Marching Band Application Packet.
Previous Winners:
- Week 1: Central Valley
- Week 2: New Castle
- Week 3: North Hills
- Week 4: North Catholic
- Week 5: Southmoreland
- Week 6: Freedom
- Week 7: Pine Richland
Here are the official contest rules.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}