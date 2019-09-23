PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here, and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week!
Congratulations to North Catholic for being selected by WPXI viewers as the Band of the Week for Week 4.
Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 5:
- Bethel Park
- Central Catholic
- Gateway
- McGuffey
- Moon
- Neshannock
- New Brighton
- North Hills
- Pine-Richland
- Southmoreland
- West Allegheny
- Woodland Hills
CLICK HERE to vote. Voting begins at 3 p.m. on Monday and ends Friday at Noon. Good Luck!
Want to be a part of our 2019 Neighborhood Ford Store Holiday parade? CLICK HERE to download the Marching Band Application Packet.
Previous Winners:
- Week 1: Central Valley
- Week 2: New Castle
- Week 3: North Hills
- Week 4: North Catholic
Here are the official contest rules.
