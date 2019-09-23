  • Skylights 2019: Vote for Week 5 Band of the Week

    PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here, and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week! 

    Congratulations to North Catholic for being selected by WPXI viewers as the Band of the Week for Week 4. 

    Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 5: 

    1. Bethel Park
    2. Central Catholic
    3. Gateway
    4. McGuffey
    5. Moon
    6. Neshannock
    7. New Brighton
    8. North Hills
    9. Pine-Richland
    10. Southmoreland
    11. West Allegheny
    12. Woodland Hills

    CLICK HERE to voteVoting begins at 3 p.m. on Monday and ends Friday at Noon.  Good Luck! 

    Want to be a part of our 2019 Neighborhood Ford Store Holiday parade? CLICK HERE to download the Marching Band Application Packet.

    Previous Winners:

    Here are the official contest rules

