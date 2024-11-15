SKYLIGHTS 2024: Here’s what we’re covering for week 3 of playoffs

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2024 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the second week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!
>>>Click HERE for complete Skylights coverage
Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:
- Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair
- Bethel Park vs. Pine-Richland
You can see the final scores below:
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group