LAS VEGAS — Tounde Yessoufou scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, helping No. 13 St. John's shake off a quick turnaround after playing the previous night to defeat Iowa State 80-75 on Friday in the Players Era 16.

Ian Jackson added 17 points, Keyshawn Hall had 16 and Lefteris Liotopoulos scored 10 for the Red Storm (7-1), who went 2-1 in the tournament, finishing in third place in the Michelob Ultra Arena bracket.

Tre Singleton had 26 points for the Cyclones (4-3), who lost two of three in Las Vegas. Dominykas Pleta added 15.

St. John's had the challenge of returning to the court on a quick turnaround. The Red Storm rallied from 24 down in the second half Thursday night before losing at the buzzer to No. 25 Louisville, leaving the floor about 8:30 p.m. PST. Their game against Iowa State tipped off at 10 a.m. the following morning.

Both teams shot at a high rate, with St. John's making half of its shots and Iowa State hitting 52.8% from the floor. But both teams also were sloppy, combining to commit 44 turnovers.

The Red Storm found a way to win despite scoring way below their 92.9-point average.

Iowa State entered as the nation's fifth-best team in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Kenpom, and it held the Red Storm well below its 92.9-point average.

The Red Storm put together a 13-point second-half run to take a 52-44 lead. Iowa State got as close as three on three occasions over the final three minutes, but St. John's never lost the lead.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Alcorn State on Tuesday night.

St. John's: Hosts Columbia (Calif.) on Tuesday night.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full men's basketball coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.