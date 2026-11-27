PITTSBURGH — Pregnancy loss pushed them to the brink. Getting help changed everything.

A Jeannette couple is sharing their story after suffering back-to-back pregnancy losses that pushed them to the brink. They leaned on family, their faith and therapy to heal and move forward.

Jonathan and Rajha Stokum just welcomed their second son in May. They were not prepared for the journey from becoming a family of three to a family of four.

The couple started dating toward the end of high school at Jeannette Junior-Senior High School. Then Jonathan enlisted in the Navy. They were in a long-distance relationship for five years.

Jonathan proposed to Rajha on a ride up the incline. They married near his naval base in 2019 and had a bigger ceremony back home in Pittsburgh with family and friends two years later.

The Stokums welcomed their first son Jonavan in 2024 and were ecstatic when Rajha became pregnant in 2025.

“A couple weeks went by, and I started bleeding, and I didn’t know why” Rajha Stokum recalled. “I went to the ER. They found out it was not viable. It was ectopic, and it actually busted my fallopian tube.”

Just a few months later, she suffered a miscarriage.

“It happening once, it hurt. The second time is just -- I kept asking why,” Jonathan Stokum said. “But there is no why… It felt impossible to do anything to make it better.”

We met Rajha when she was nine months pregnant with Rubion. She was still grieving the losses. She says she was overwhelmed with concern throughout her pregnancy.

“Scared, yeah,” she said. “I have that feeling of like looking over your shoulder, waiting for the other shoe to drop.” She is part of a special photography project honoring seven local mothers and their rainbow babies, children born after pregnancy loss.

The couple said therapy helped them survive some dark days and forced them to process their grief, as opposed to burying their feelings and emotions.

Jonathan, concerned for her declining mental health, encouraged Rajha to go first. Then, when she was doing better, she encouraged him to do the same.

“It’s a night and day difference. Being able to feel, actually feel your emotions, instead of trying to like bury it down and tuck everything away,” Jonathan Stokum said. ““Especially then, I didn’t know how to process my feelings with that.”

“I was always under the impression that, especially after you have children with post-partum depression and stuff like that, if you go to get help, they’re gonna take your kids away,” Rajha Stokum said. “I think a lot of people think that. There’s a stigma: you’re not fit to be a mom.”

She encourages any moms dealing with depression to seek professional help.

“Let yourself feel those feelings. That’s the best way to move forward, and just because you move forward doesn’t mean that you’re forgetting your baby. It doesn’t mean that you don’t love them,” she said.

The Stokums welcomed Rubion in May. He is named after Rajha’s great-grandmother Ruby, who just turned 100.

If Rajha could go back and give herself advice one year ago, here’s what she would say. “I would tell her that it’s not the end. There is a future that you can’t even imagine.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group