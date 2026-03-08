Star edge rusher Khalil Mack agrees to $18 million, 1-year deal with the Chargers, AP source says

Three-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack is returning to the Los Angeles Chargers on a fully guaranteed $18 million, one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.

The 35-year-old Mack had 5 1/2 sacks last season. He has 113 in 12 seasons.

Mack, the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has made nine Pro Bowls, including three in his four seasons with the Chargers. Mack began his career with the Raiders and also played four seasons with the Bears.

The Chargers finished 11-6 last season and lost to the Patriots 16-3 in an AFC wild-card game.

