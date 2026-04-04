Fans have chances to win game-worn jerseys, autographed items during last Penguins regular home game

PITTSBURGH — A fan favorite tradition is coming up at the Penguins’ last home game of the regular season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will give the “Shirts Off Our Backs” to over 20 fans after the game against the Capitals on April 11, which starts at 3 p.m.

The team says all fans in attendance will have the chance to win game-worn jerseys authenticated with an official hologram and dated with a patch stitched inside the bottom hem.

The jerseys given to fans on April 11 will have been worn on the April 4 game against the Florida Panthers.

All fans will also receive scratch cards, which give them a chance to win prizes such as autographed pucks, signed mini helmets, and PensGear gift certificates.

There will also be the opportunity to enter to win other prizes throughout the night, including a $500 gift card to DICK’S Sporting Goods, a year’s worth of Caliente Pizza and one year of Mega Millions tickets.

The Fan Appreciation Auction is already open and runs through April 13. Through that auction, fans have yet another chance to get unique memorabilia and autographed items.

Click here to look for tickets.

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