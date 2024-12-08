Steelers get back, eliminate Browns with 27-14 win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Two weeks after an embarrassing loss to their oldest rival on national television, the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted revenge, but they weren’t looking for a pound of flesh from the Cleveland Browns.

They came into the rematch between the AFC North rivals looking not for a bitter, ferocious battle with the Browns, but for themselves to clean up their own mistakes, take care of business and put away an inferior opponent without any drama.

“It’s get right, not get back,” running back Jaylen Warren said this week.

That plan took a bit of a detour thanks to an unexpected absence from star receiver George Pickens, but the Steelers eventually got to where they wanted to be, taking home a 27-14 victory over the Browns on Sunday.

Some old problems cropped up for the Steelers, including some inefficiency on the first red-zone drive that cost them four points, and a tendency to let scrambling quarterbacks make play down field that to the Browns only touchdown.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group