Steelers have huge advantage over Ravens in key area

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in what will be a battle for control of the AFC North. Entering week 11, the Steelers are out-performing the Ravens in one key metric: penalties.

According to the Football Database, the Ravens currently lead the NFL with 80 accepted penalties – five more than the closest teams (SEA & NYJ.) The Steelers stand on better grounds at 21st in the league with 57 penalties.

To make things more interesting, Dale Lolley posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the crew to officiate Sunday’s contest averages 12.88 penalties a game.

