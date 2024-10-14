Sports

Steelers have no interest in trading Russell Wilson

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH

Despite speculation that Russell Wilson could be on the trade block, the Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans of dealing the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

“There have been no trade talks surrounding Russell Wilson,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. “I don’t get the sense there’d really be an appetite to trade him even if the phone rings.”

With Wilson healthy, a decision for Mike Tomlin to name a starting quarterback is looming. Justin Fields has struggled as a passer in the last two games, but he was impressive as a runner in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, recording two rushing touchdowns.

