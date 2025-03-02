Steelers miss out on another WR, Deebo Samuel traded to Washington

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The San Francisco 49ers have traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, according to multiple media reports.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had been in talks with the 49ers about trading for Samuel, but instead he’ll go to Washington, where he’ll pair with No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

It was initially thought there might not be much of a market for Samuel, after he struggled during the 2024 season, but in recent days, five suitors emerged, including the Commanders, Steelers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. According to a report by Jordan Schultz on Friday, the Steelers were not one of the more-interested teams in acquiring the services of the veteran wide receiver.

