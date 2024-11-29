Steelers OC Arthur Smith addresses UNC coaching rumors

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith addressed the speculation that he may be involved in the coaching search at his alma mater North Carolina when speaking to the Pittsburgh media on Thursday.

Smith said that UNC had reached out to him as part of a preliminary search, and though he loves his alma mater, he is not focused on being a head coach at the college level right now.

“The reality is, they reached out on a preliminary call. I love that place, but that’s not my focus. I mean, I’ve got one of the best jobs in football right now. There’s a lot to be said to you can’t put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here. I love that place. I appreciate it.”

