Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith injury return still up in the air

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is pushing for a return this week for the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but did not practice with the team on Tuesday, and his status remains up in the air.

“Progressing every day, that’s my goal,” Highsmith said on Tuesday. “It is an AFC North battle, I am aiming to try to get back out there. I got to be confident that I can play on it.”

Highsmith has yet to return to practice but said he plans to do so this week. Whether or not he plays against the Bengals will likely depend on how he responds to that practice work.

