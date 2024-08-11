Troy Fautanu to miss rest of preseason

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu suffered a minor MCL sprain during his team’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Friday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fautanu, who had a big knee brace on his left leg on Sunday, is expected to be out for the rest of the preseason. He should be good to go for the Steelers’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8.

It’s unclear at what point Fautanu suffered his injury on Friday night. Fautanu had medical concerns coming out of Washington, including his knees, which reportedly held some teams back from selecting the Huskies star.

