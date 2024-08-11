Local

Crash involving 2 motorcycles prompts road closure, large response in North Versailles

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in North Versailles.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The crash occurred in the area of 1120 Lincoln Highway (Route 30).

The United Volunteer Fire Department said Route 30 is closed between Park Avenue and Broad Street.

Two motorcycles sustained heavy damage in the crash.

An SUV also appeared to have been severely damaged on its driver’s side.

Allegheny County Police detectives have been requested for assistance.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News for a LIVE UPDATE from the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling
  • 120-mile detour in place due to Pennsylvania Turnpike closure this weekend
  • Man causes ‘extensive damage’ to Allegheny County Jail door in attempted break-in, police say
  • VIDEO: Girl who survived crash that killed her father, siblings gifted dream trip to see Taylor Swift
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read