Crash involving 2 motorcycles prompts road closure, large response in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in North Versailles.

The crash occurred in the area of 1120 Lincoln Highway (Route 30).

The United Volunteer Fire Department said Route 30 is closed between Park Avenue and Broad Street.

Two motorcycles sustained heavy damage in the crash.

An SUV also appeared to have been severely damaged on its driver’s side.

Allegheny County Police detectives have been requested for assistance.

