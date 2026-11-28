NEW YORK — Free agent reliever Alex Vesia agreed to a $39 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

New York also reached a $130 million, eight-year agreement with 23-year-old outfielder Carson Benge, a person familiar with those talks said, a deal that includes a $26 million team option for 2035 and $10 million in deferred money. Benge finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and under the current rules would not have been eligible for free agency until after the 2031 season.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreements had not been announced.

These are the latest in a series of big-money deals by the Mets, who failed to make the playoffs and finished last in the NL East at 74-88 despite one of baseball's biggest payrolls.

New York agreed to a $450 million, nine-year contract with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, a record deal for a pitcher. The Mets gave a $95 million, eight-year contract to center fielder A.J. Ewing, who debuted in May, and a three-year deal to left-hander Darwinzon Hernández.

A 30-year-old left-hander, Vesia struck out 74 in 58 innings with 32 walks for the Los Angeles Dodgers this year and has a 1.59 postseason ERA over 22 2/3 innings in 31 appearances. He missed the 2025 World Series because of the death of his infant daughter.

Benge debuted on opening day, hit .282 with 20 homers, 65 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a .776 OPS. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Cincinnati first baseman Sal Stewart, who got 20 of the 30 first-place votes to Benge's seven.

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