Headed to the WPXI Holiday Parade? Here are the acts you'll see

PITTSBURGH - The 38th annual WPXI Holiday Parade marches through downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday Nov. 24. The entertainment is can't miss! Here's a list of groups that will be marching and performing:
Stop and Performs
1NE A Capella Group
Appolonia Leake Dance Company
Bordas & Bordas Float Featuring Carly Greer
Chris Jamison
Dance Extensions P.A.C.
Dance Mechanics
Ford Neighborhood Stores (Interview)
FRZY
Heinz Hall Brass Section
Karen Prunzik’s Broadway Performing Arts
The Keymakers
Manfred Honeck (Interview)
Organization of the Chinese Americans
Pittsburgh All Star’s Performing “Stand Together”
Rick Sebak (Interview)
Santa Float featuring Santa & Ford Fleet of F150 Reindeers
St. Barnabas featuring Jim Roddey (Interview)
World Famous Harlem Globetrotters
WPXI Float featuring WPXI news personalities
XPOGO
Specialty Acts
3 Rivers Region Model A Restorer’s Club
Allegheny County Mounted Police
Animal Friends
Barrels to Beethoven
Beaver County Figure Skating Club
Black Berets Drill Team
Eat’n Park Smiley Cookie
Ford Neighborhood Store Vehicles
Going Home Greyhounds
Great Pyrenees Club of Western PA
Greater Pittsburgh Mustang Club
Iceburgh
Kennywood Trolley
Miss PA Teen USA Kailey Grill
Miss PA USA Olivia Suchko
Miss Wheelchair PA Barb Zablotney
Paws Across Pittsburgh
Pennie, The Christmas Pickle
Pittsburgh Parrot
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival
Pittsburgh Samba Group
Pittsburgh Shriner Clowns
Pittsburgh Tour Company
Point Park University Mascot
Robert Morris University Mascot
Rotary International District 7300
Santa Claus (Float)
Starkiller Garrison of the 501st Legion
Steel City Angels
Steel City Ghostbusters
Steel City Time Machine
Steely McBeam
Yogi Bear Jellystone Park
Here's at map of the parade route:
Bands
Ambridge Area High School Steel Drum Band
Brashear High School Marching Band
Butler Golden Tornado Marching Band
Freeport Area High School Marching Band
Knoch High School Marching Band
McKeesport High School Marching Band
Ohio Valley Community Band
Penn Trafford High School Marching Band
Philip Barbour High School Marching Band
Pittsburgh Obama Academy Marching Band
Serra Catholic High School Marching Band
Valley High School Marching Band
Balloons
Daniel Tiger Sponsored by Gateway
Mr. Turkey Sponsored by CNX
Santa Sponsored by WPXI
Snickerdoodle the Reindeer Sponsored by Dollar Bank
Yogi Bear Sponsored by Giant Eagle
