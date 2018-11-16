  • Headed to the WPXI Holiday Parade? Here are the acts you'll see

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The 38th annual WPXI Holiday Parade marches through downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday Nov. 24. The entertainment is can't miss! Here's a list of groups that will be marching and performing: 

    Stop and Performs

    1NE A Capella Group
    Appolonia Leake Dance Company
    Bordas & Bordas Float Featuring Carly Greer 
    Chris Jamison 
    Dance Extensions P.A.C.
    Dance Mechanics
    Ford Neighborhood Stores (Interview)
    FRZY
    Heinz Hall Brass Section
    Karen Prunzik’s Broadway Performing Arts
    The Keymakers
    Manfred Honeck (Interview)
    Organization of the Chinese Americans
    Pittsburgh All Star’s Performing “Stand Together”
    Rick Sebak (Interview)
    Santa Float featuring Santa & Ford Fleet of F150 Reindeers 
    St. Barnabas featuring Jim Roddey (Interview)
    World Famous Harlem Globetrotters 
    WPXI Float featuring WPXI news personalities 
    XPOGO

    Details about the 38th annual WPXI Holiday Parade

    Specialty Acts

    3 Rivers Region Model A Restorer’s Club
    Allegheny County Mounted Police
    Animal Friends
    Barrels to Beethoven
    Beaver County Figure Skating Club
    Black Berets Drill Team
    Eat’n Park Smiley Cookie
    Ford Neighborhood Store Vehicles
    Going Home Greyhounds
    Great Pyrenees Club of Western PA
    Greater Pittsburgh Mustang Club
    Iceburgh
    Kennywood Trolley
    Miss PA Teen USA Kailey Grill
    Miss PA USA Olivia Suchko
    Miss Wheelchair PA Barb Zablotney
    Paws Across Pittsburgh
    Pennie, The Christmas Pickle
    Pittsburgh Parrot
    Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival
    Pittsburgh Samba Group 
    Pittsburgh Shriner Clowns
    Pittsburgh Tour Company
    Point Park University Mascot
    Robert Morris University Mascot
    Rotary International District 7300
    Santa Claus (Float)
    Starkiller Garrison of the 501st Legion
    Steel City Angels
    Steel City Ghostbusters
    Steel City Time Machine
    Steely McBeam
    Yogi Bear Jellystone Park

    Here's at map of the parade route:

    Bands

    Ambridge Area High School Steel Drum Band
    Brashear High School Marching Band
    Butler Golden Tornado Marching Band
    Freeport Area High School Marching Band
    Knoch High School Marching Band
    McKeesport High School Marching Band
    Ohio Valley Community Band
    Penn Trafford High School Marching Band
    Philip Barbour High School Marching Band
    Pittsburgh Obama Academy Marching Band
    Serra Catholic High School Marching Band
    Valley High School Marching Band

    Balloons

    Daniel Tiger Sponsored by Gateway
    Mr. Turkey Sponsored by CNX
    Santa Sponsored by WPXI
    Snickerdoodle the Reindeer Sponsored by Dollar Bank
    Yogi Bear Sponsored by Giant Eagle

