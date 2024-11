PITTSBURGH — Due to the Steelers game airing on Channel 11 on Thursday, several programming changes are being made.

The following scheduled programs will now air on PCNC on Thursday, 11/21:

6:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News

8 p.m. -Law & Order

9 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. - Found

Channel 11 News will air after the Steelers game ends on WPXI.

