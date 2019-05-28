0 LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch, Flash Flood Warning in effect for much of our area tonight

PITTSBURGH - Have a severe weather plan in place the next several days as the first round is expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon.

TRACK THE STORMS USING INTERACTIVE RADAR

UPDATE 6:38 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties due to heavy rains from severe thunderstorms that are moving through. Check the map below for impacted areas.

Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches and warnings.

UPDATE 6:16 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, Westmoreland and Indiana counties has been extended until 7 p.m.

UPDATE 5:33 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for parts of Beaver, Lawrence and Butler counties.

Severe Weather Team 11 will continue to track these potentially dangerous storms on air, online and on all of our streaming apps.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Westmoreland County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Indiana PA, Vandergrift PA, Orchard Hills PA until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PufSVnJSih — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 28, 2019

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler, Lawrence, Mercer counties

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

The Tornado Warning for Indiana County has expired.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.

The Tornado Warning for Indiana County was extended until 4:15 p.m.

UPDATE 3:24 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Armstrong and Indiana counties.

3:22 pm: Tornado Warning in effect for eastern Armstrong Co. and Indiana Co. Take cover immediately. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/qtd22NA8iT — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 28, 2019

UPDATE 3:08 p.m.

Allegheny and Beaver County are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

UPDATE 2:31 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler, Lawrence and Armstrong counties.

UPDATE 2:23 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer and Venango counties.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire area except for Greene County.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Temperatures will climb to the low 80s during the afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

It will be windy and humid. Storms will be developing and tracking in from the north.

Some of the storms that develop will be capable of producing 60-plus mph winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Ponding on the roadways will become an issue in the heavier downpours.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Another round of showers and storms, some severe, are likely by Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana counties MOST likely to get severe storms late this afternoon and this evening. pic.twitter.com/BLBa2cVMuM — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) May 28, 2019

This is the first of three days of strong storms. We'll continue to update you around the clock.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.