Another heat wave kicks off on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Typical summer-like weather today will continue into Monday, as humidity levels remain tolerable.

A strong heat dome over the Midwest will nudge our way for the middle of the week, allowing high temperatures to reach the 90s again from Tuesday through at least Thursday. While not quite as humid as the last heat wave, it will still be enough to drive heat indices closer to 100 by Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll see some gradually cooler air settle in closer to the end of the week and next weekend, but even then, high temperatures will likely stay at or a little above average. Eventually, some storms will be back by the end of next weekend, before a more noticeable cool down arrives.

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