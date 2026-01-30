Another record cold start possible on Saturday

Another record cold start is in the forecast Saturday with temperatures dropping to -10 degrees and wind chills as low as -15 degrees. A Cold Weather Advisory is in place, and temperatures this cold will be dangerous if you’re outside and not fully prepared.

If we dip colder than -10 degrees for the air temperature in Pittsburgh, it will be the coldest we’ve been since the historic cold outbreak back in January 1994!

There will be some sunshine around through a good part of the day, but clouds will increase by Saturday evening.

Highs this weekend stay in the teens, but we do see a little moderation next week as highs approach 30 degrees. It won’t last too long as another blast of cold air is expected by next weekend.

