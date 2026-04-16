Another warm start with showers and scattered storms later in the day

PITTSBURGH — It’s another warm start with temperatures area-wide in the 60s and 70s. Most of the day will be dry... but showers and scattered storms will develop late in the day, mainly after 4 p.m. Storms are capable of producing gusty winds and brief heavy rain this evening although the overall threat for severe weather is low.

Quieter and slightly cooler weather is expected Friday with highs still well above average in the 70s. More heat is on the way Saturday with strong storms expected during the afternoon.

Get ready as a big drop in temperature is coming Saturday night into Sunday with highs almost 10 degrees below average by the second half of the weekend. A frost or freeze is looking increasingly probable early next week, primarily Monday and Tuesday morning as lows plunge closer to 30 degrees.

While it’s still too early... temperatures look fairly seasonable during the NFL draft.

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