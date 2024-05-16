Weather

Areas of fog Thursday morning; highs will reach upper 70s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Areas of fog will slow down your morning drive Thursday, especially in areas that saw some of the heaviest rain Wednesday evening.

It will be a great-looking day Thursday after the fog lifts. High temperatures will push into the upper 70s.

The next system arrives Friday afternoon with the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Storms could bring gusty winds and another round of heavy downpours which could continue off and on through Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the wetter of the two days this weekend with on-and-off rain. Sunday will be mostly dry with only a few spotty showers.

