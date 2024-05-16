Areas of fog Thursday morning; highs will reach upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — Areas of fog will slow down your morning drive Thursday, especially in areas that saw some of the heaviest rain Wednesday evening.

It will be a great-looking day Thursday after the fog lifts. High temperatures will push into the upper 70s.

The next system arrives Friday afternoon with the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Storms could bring gusty winds and another round of heavy downpours which could continue off and on through Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the wetter of the two days this weekend with on-and-off rain. Sunday will be mostly dry with only a few spotty showers.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group