Beautiful end to the week with plenty of sun Friday, Saturday

PITTSBURGH — What a beautiful end to the week! Any morning clouds or fog have lifted, and we should enjoy plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. Almost everyone will see highs crack the 50-degree mark.

It won’t be as cold tonight, and it should be even warmer Saturday as highs approach 60 degrees. Colder air returns Saturday night with snow showers early Monday morning, although any accumulation looks light and limited to grassy surfaces.

Latest trends favor Monday’s system missing to our south, with light snow near Morgantown and perhaps as far north as I-70 during the morning. A wet pattern then takes over with rain and possible freezing rain in spots Tuesday before temperatures soar through the 50s and 60s later in the week.

This warm-up will have staying power with well-above-average temperatures expected even as we approach mid-March.

