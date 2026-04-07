Below average temperatures for another day before a warmer second-half of the week

PITTSBURGH — Bundle up as today could potentially be the last “winter-like” feeling day until the end of the year. Wind chills will drop into the teens this morning for some with the actual high temperature only recovering into the low 40s... about 15 degrees below average.

With clear skies and high pressure settling overhead tonight, it will turn very cold with widespread low to mid 20s expected across the area. We start the turnaround Wednesday afternoon with highs near 60 and it turns even warmer going into Thursday and Friday.

A weak front will temporarily drop our temperature Saturday before another ridge of high pressure builds early next week. There is the potential for several 80 degree days starting Sunday with the threat of rain increasing as we approach the middle of next week.

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