Below normal temperatures, snow accumulation expected ahead of the weekend

PITTSBURGH — We’ll continue our run of below normal temperatures for the rest of the week.

It will be fairly quiet Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

A clipper system diving out of Canada Friday will bring with it some fresh accumulation during the day. Most areas can expect 1″-3″ of snow Friday and Friday night.

Behind this system will be another blast of arctic air for the weekend. Highs Saturday will barely make it back into the double digits with wind chills near zero much of the day.

Next week should be warmer with highs in the 30s most of the week.

