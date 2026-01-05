Big January thaw on the way with above normal temperatures

PITTSBURGH — A big January thaw is on the way this week, with most of the snow gone by the middle of the week. High temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal by the latter part of the week.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with southwest winds pushing temperatures into the 40s in much of the area.

It will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday, but rain showers will start to cross the area during the afternoon. Most of the rain should be light, but you can expect a damp evening commute on Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the week and will likely reach the low 50s by Thursday.

Rain returns to the area Friday and will linger into the first half of the weekend. Colder temps could bring some snow showers by Saturday night and Sunday.

