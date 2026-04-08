Big warmup expected after chilly start to Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — A chilly start will be followed by a big warmup on Wednesday, with temperatures climbing from the low to mid 20s to near 60 by the end of the day. So, dress in layers and grab the sunglasses too.

A “blue sky” day will bring plenty of sunshine and a pleasant spring day.

The warming trend continues through the week, with highs in the mid 70s by Friday. A few showers are possible late Friday into early Saturday but the weekend looks dry and mild.

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