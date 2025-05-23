Breezy, chilly Friday with on-and-off showers

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cloudy, breezy, chilly day again on Friday with on-and-off showers. There will be many dry hours today, but highs will only get into the mid-50s again.

There will be some slow improvement this weekend with mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions on Saturday and a brighter sky on Sunday.

Temperatures will struggle back to 60 degrees Saturday but push into the upper 60s Sunday and near 70 degrees for Memorial Day.

The next chance for widespread rain will arrive later in the day on Tuesday. Keep tabs on the forecast this weekend by having the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you wherever you go.

