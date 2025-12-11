Bundle up for cold temperatures, watch out for slick spots on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Watch for isolated slick spots on untreated surfaces early Thursday, then bundle up for the cold. Temperatures will stay below freezing, and wind chills will hover in the teens for most of the day.

Another fast-moving system brings light snow back into the area early Friday with slick spots possible again for the morning commute, then another snow maker moves in Saturday.

Right now, snow is forecast to develop late Saturday afternoon or evening, continuing off and on through early Sunday morning. Most areas will see a couple of inches of accumulating snow with higher totals expected south and east of Pittsburgh.

Much colder air spills in Sunday with high temperatures only making it into the teens and wind chills in the single digits to near zero. ,

