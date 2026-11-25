PITTSBURGH — It’s the calm before the storm as we enjoy dry but chilly conditions this afternoon.

Steady rain will overspread the area late tonight, with rain reaching Pittsburgh by 3 or 4 a.m. The heaviest rain will fall from about daybreak through late morning, with rain quickly transitioning to just showers for the afternoon.

Wind gusts could easily exceed 50 or even 60mph across the higher elevations from Thursday morning through midday, raising the risk for power outages. Elsewhere, winds could gust anywhere from 35 to 45 mph.

Colder air will wrap around the system Friday, keeping rain showers in the forecast with occasional snow showers mixed. No accumulation expected for most of us, although a slushy couple of inches may pile up over Somerset and Garrett counties, where temperatures will be closer to freezing.

Quieter weather returns for the start of the weekend, but more rain showers are expected as we head into Sunday night.

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