Calm before the storm as snow showers push in after midnight

PITTSBURGH — Today is the calm before the storm with cloudy skies but calming winds and highs just above the freezing mark.

Snow pushes in after midnight tonight with the heaviest coming between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Snowfall rates may be between a half inch and an inch per hour at times which combined with the timing will result in high impacts to the morning commute, including snow covered roads and low visibility. When all is said and done, most of the area will pick up 2 to 4 inches although locally higher amounts are possible under any heavier bands.

Steady snow exits by midday with just a few snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be quiet but an Arctic front will sweep through the area early Thursday, bringing snow showers and very cold air by Thursday night.

The forecast stays chilly right through early next week. Welcome to meteorological winter!

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the WPXI Weather app for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group