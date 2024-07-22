Chance for rain, possible storm Monday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a warmer start to the day but not too humid with temperatures in the 60s for most. Other than a passing light shower, the morning should be dry for most of us.

An incoming disturbance will bring an elevated risk for rain and a possible storm this afternoon, especially south and east of Pittsburgh where the environment will be more favorable. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain can occur in spots. Things wind down tonight but it will be more muggy with lows in the mid-60s.

Spotty showers are possible Tuesday afternoon but most won’t see rain. Another uptick in shower and storm coverage will arrive late Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front. That front will bring another nice drop in humidity Friday before it heats up again next weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group