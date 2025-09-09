Chilly start to the day, warming up by the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket before you head out the door, expect another chilly start in the 40s. Sunshine will help warm temperatures up today, highs will be slightly warmer in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Expect this dry and pleasant stretch to continue with a warming trend into the weekend. Highs will be back to average in the upper 70s Wednesday followed by slightly warmer temperatures Thursday around 80 degrees. Then highs will make it to the low 80s over the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Make sure to check the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group