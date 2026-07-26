Police disperse large crowd outside Aliquippa bar after reports of fights

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police dispersed a large crowd outside an Aliquippa bar early Sunday.

In a social media post, the Aliquippa Police Department said officers responded to Warwo’s along Franklin Avenue around 1:22 a.m. for reports of fights outside the business.

Officers arrived to find a large crowd in the parking lots of the bar and the Towne Towers, with people also in the roadway and on nearby sidewalks.

Hopewell Township, Ambridge and Monaca police were requested to help due to the crowd’s size, police say.

Officers began crowd control and tried to disperse the crowd. Most of the people involved complied, police say, but some were disorderly, caused disturbances and disobeyed repeated instructions before they eventually complied.

Aliquippa police thanked the assisting departments and the people on scene who cooperated with directions.

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