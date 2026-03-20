Clear, cool start to the day turning into scattered showers for the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a clear, cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s across most neighborhoods. Expect increasing clouds throughout the morning before temperatures climb close to 60 this afternoon.

Scattered showers will be around for the second half of the day. Depending on how quickly the initial round of rain exits, a few thunderstorms may develop this evening, particularly south of Pittsburgh. Should a storm pop up, the environment is favorable for a low-end damaging wind threat and some brief heavy rain.

Expect a lot of clouds early Saturday before gradually clearing out during the afternoon. There will be a lot of dry time this weekend, including Sunday as temperatures soar closer to 80 degrees!

A stronger cold front will slice through the area Sunday night, bringing a higher threat for gusty thunderstorms, particularly Sunday evening, before temperatures plummet overnight. Next week will start off chilly before a brief jump in the numbers by mid-week.

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