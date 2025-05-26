Clear skies, chilly temperatures overnight; sunshine expected on Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH — A thicker band of mid to high-level clouds kept temperatures in the low 60s for much of the area today. However, clouds should give way to a little sun this evening, with mostly clear skies expected tonight.

Clearing skies and calming winds will lows to dip into the low 40s in most neighborhoods. The usual deeper valleys and more rural areas may briefly dip into the 30s, so you’ll need a light coat if you’re headed out early. Sunshine and high pressure will allow for a nice warm-up on Memorial Day as most areas reach the low 70s.

Clouds will push back in late Monday and early Tuesday, although it will take some time for the next system to overcome the dry low-level air. Most rain this week looks to come late Tuesday night through Wednesday, with another possible round of showers to end the week.

