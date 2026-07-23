Close to record low temperatures this morning, sunshine bouncing temperatures back into the 70s

PITTSBURGH — A fall tease! Temperatures this morning plunged into the mid-40s to low-50s... very close to record lows. Pittsburgh is having its coolest July morning in a dozen years. Despite how chilly it is, sunshine will help to get highs back in the mid to upper 70s today.

Tonight will be chilly again with many neighborhoods dipping into the 50s and perhaps a few 40s. Highs will be much more seasonable Friday and going into the weekend with each day expected to reach the low 80s.

Humidity levels will remain very low through Friday, with more of a muggy feel expected by late Saturday. The next round of scattered showers and storms won’t come until sometime Sunday afternoon. Even then, coverage won’t be widespread and even where it does rain, it won’t be that long.

The threat of storms goes up early next week as the next front approaches.

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