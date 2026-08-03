Clouds break for sun as humidity decreases

PITTSBURGH — Clouds break for sunshine with more comfortable conditions on Monday; highs will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Pleasant this evening and cooler overnight with lows in the 50s.

More sunshine is expected Tuesday, and it’ll still be comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

The humidity increases Wednesday, staying uncomfortable and unsettled through the end of the workweek. Scattered storms could be strong later in the week with heavy rainfall possible.

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