Cloudy Wednesday brings chance of spotty showers

PITTSBURGH — There will be more clouds than anything else the next couple of days.

We’ll see some hit and miss showers Wednesday, and once again, there could be a rumble of thunder. However, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Thursday looks fairly dry and muggy with only a passing shower or two.

The remnants of Helene could bring some showers to the area Friday into Saturday, but the bulk of the moisture stays south of the region.

Keep an eye on the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast over the next few days as we get more information on whether Helene will impact us.

