Cold temperatures for next couple days, until highs soar next week

It’s still cold this morning with temperatures in the teens, almost area-wide. Highs today will be nearly 10 degrees higher than Thursday afternoon, but it will stay breezy with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Any peeks of sun during the day will be replaced by cloudy skies tonight, which will continue for most of the weekend. A weak disturbance will brush by the area late Saturday and Saturday night, which may bring some snow showers to areas north and east of Pittsburgh. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Sunday will still be cold and breezy with highs around 30, but a big pattern change is coming next week. A warm front will lift through the area Monday, followed by a ridge of high pressure that will build across the eastern US. That will allow highs to soar into the 40s by Tuesday and possibly into the 50s by the end of next week. Enjoy the nice little break from the snow and cold while you can.

