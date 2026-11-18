PITTSBURGH — A clear sky and light winds will allow patchy fog to form again early Wednesday, especially along rivers and in sheltered valleys.

Temperatures will drop below freezing, and you may also need to scrape frost from your windshield before hitting the roads.

Sunshine returns through the afternoon, but light winds will set up another Code Orange Air Quality Alert Day for the Mon Valley.

Dry weather returns Thursday again, continuing a stretch of dry days that has left us well below average rainfall for the month of November.

The next best chance for rain returns late Sunday, and even then, may not be widespread. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and the November warm-up that is pushing temperatures into the low to mid 60s.

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