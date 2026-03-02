Cold rain to develop late Monday, with freezing rain possible for some

PITTSBURGH — A big stretch of warm weather is coming, but it’s bringing a lot of rain.

Monday will be dry for most of the area, but snow showers will be likely along and south of the Mason-Dixon line. Some light accumulation will be possible on mainly grassy surfaces through early afternoon.

A cold rain will develop late Monday night with freezing rain possible north of Allegheny County and in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those areas through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Watch for icy conditions in some of the colder valleys.

Tuesday will be a rainy day with highs in the 40s. Rain could begin as a brief period of freezing rain, especially north and east of Allegheny County. Watch for some light icing north of Route 422 and in the Laurel Highlands.

Temperatures will soar in the second half of the week with highs near 70 by Friday, but there will be plenty of showers and even some possible thunderstorms. Much of the area will see at least an inch and a half of rain from Tuesday through Saturday.

Make sure to get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group