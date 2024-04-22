Cold start to Monday; sun will warm up area with temps nearing 60 degrees

PITTSBURGH — It is another cold start to the day with many areas in the 30s. Sunshine will warm up much of the area quickly today as temperatures approach 60 degrees late this afternoon.

The dry weather will continue through Tuedsay morning with rain showers moving in late in the day. Rain will stay with us on and off into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A nice warm-up is coming for the end of the week with high temperatures near 70 degrees by Friday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group