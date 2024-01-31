Cold start to Wednesday with clouds expected throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — A cold start Wednesday morning with temperatures around freezing. We will see a break in the clouds for a little bit of sun between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. but don’t expect much sunshine. Clouds win out in the forecast for the next several days.

There is a slight chance of a few rain showers late Thursday night but it’s unlikely we will see much rain. Dry air is in place, so most locations will stay dry. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s through Friday.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend with more sun Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

