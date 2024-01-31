Weather

Cold start to Wednesday with clouds expected throughout the day

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

WPXI Pittsburgh skyline

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A cold start Wednesday morning with temperatures around freezing. We will see a break in the clouds for a little bit of sun between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. but don’t expect much sunshine. Clouds win out in the forecast for the next several days. 

There is a slight chance of a few rain showers late Thursday night but it’s unlikely we will see much rain. Dry air is in place, so most locations will stay dry. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s through Friday.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend with more sun Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 40s  and lower 50s.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for the very latest forecast.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 families encouraged to leave homes due to Moon Township landslide
  • DA Zappala responds after random downtown Pittsburgh attack, suspect’s release from jail
  • Man killed in North Fayette Township motorcycle crash
  • VIDEO: Unique ‘carousel’ parking lot accommodating electric vehicles in Strip District
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read