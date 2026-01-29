Cold Weather Advisory continues into Friday, temperatures drop into negatives with wind chills

PITTSBURGH — A Cold Weather Advisory continues through Friday with dangerously cold temperatures expected.

Fresh snow and mainly clear skies will allow wind chills to drop as low as -10 to -15 degrees Thursday morning so limit your time outdoors if you can. Aside from a few scattered snow showers, most of the day will be snow free.

Even colder temperatures are forecast Friday and Saturday mornings with actual air temperatures falling well below zero near the record coldest minimum temperatures for both days. Partly to mostly sunny skies stick around through the weekend.

The long-range forecast keeps the cold locked in through most of next week with the possibility of temps climbing near freezing by next Thursday or Friday.

