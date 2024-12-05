Cold, windy with snow showers continuing off and on through the day

PITTSBURGH — Have plenty of layers on as you head out the door today as it will be very windy and cold.

Temperatures will stay in the 20s throughout the day, but the winds gusting to 40 mph will make it feel like it’s in the single digits at time.

Thousands of people are waking up without power this morning as the weather moves through. Right now, there are nearly 12,000 Duquesne Light customers without power, and a few thousand West Penn Power customers.

Duquesne Light Outages

West Penn Power Outages

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Armstrong, Butler, Indiana and Lawrence counties until 7 a.m. Friday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for the I-80 corridor until 1 p.m. Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the ridges in Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 7 a.m. Friday.

Lake-effect snow showers will continue off and on throughout the day, especially north of Pittsburgh and east into the higher elevations, where several inches of snow will accumulate. Another wave of snow showers will move through the rest of the area later this afternoon and this evening putting down a fresh coating of snow.

Snow showers will shut off during the day on Friday.

